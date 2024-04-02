Abu Dhabi: The Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi hosted an awards ceremony on Saturday to honour the winners of the first edition of the Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran Competition, organised in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (AWQAF).

Thirty-eight male and female contestants from different nationalities were honoured as they competed in five levels of memorisation: the entire Holy Quran, 20 juz’, 10 juz’, 5 juz’, and 1 juz’.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of AWQAF, Judge Mohammed Abdul Salam, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Talib Mohammed Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, along with the winners of the competition and their families

Abdulla Al Shehhi, Acting Operations Executive Director of Abrahamic Family House, said that the competition plays an important role in inspiring young people to memorise the Holy Quran and gain a deep understanding of its meanings.