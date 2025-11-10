Sharaf DG, Jumbo and noon battle for shoppers with tech deals, offers, instant discounts
Dubai: Major UAE retailers are gearing up for one of the year's biggest shopping events, with Sharaf DG, Jumbo and noon unveiling aggressive discounts of up to 80 per cent as they compete for Singles Day shoppers.
Singles Day, which falls on November 11, originated in China as an anti-Valentine's Day celebration for single people. The date was chosen because the four ones (11/11) represent individuals standing alone and has since evolved into the world's largest online shopping event.
noon is launching its biggest-ever 11.11 sale from the evening of November 7 through November 12, offering up to 80 per cent off across fashion, tech, home and food categories.
"Singles Day is now a true global event, and we treat it as one of the biggest opportunities of the year," said Swapnil Jha, AVP of category growth at noon. "Our mission is simple: to secure absolutely massive price drops across the entire noon ecosystem, from fashion and tech to makeup and food, so our customers know this is the best time to shop."
The marketplace is offering extra benefits including 11 per cent off up to Dh111, buy-one-get-one-free deals on over 1,000 products, and a spin-the-wheel feature for up to Dh100 cashback.
Sharaf DG is differentiating its 11.11 campaign by positioning it as a celebration of self-indulgence, distinct from White Friday's year-end savings or Ramadan's family gifting focus.
"At Sharaf DG, 11.11 has evolved as a celebration of self-rewards," said Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG. "This is when our customers treat themselves, upgrading their tech, enhancing their lifestyle, and enjoying exclusive experiences that feel personal."
The retailer expects smartphones and wearables to lead sales, with gaming and home tech showing growing momentum. Khalkho said UAE consumers now expect both value and velocity, seeking quick delivery, instant gratification and personalised offerings.
Jumbo is offering up to 50 per cent off plus 10 per cent instant savings through ENBD, ADIB and SIB bank partnerships, alongside flash deals and special Dh111 and Dh1,111 promotions.
The retailer expects its online platform Jumbo.ae to grow around 50 per cent versus last year during the 11.11 period, with the event contributing approximately 20 per cent of total November sales.
"We expect shoppers to begin browsing and building wish-lists ahead of 11.11, rather than waiting only for the sale day," a Jumbo spokesperson said, noting that buy-now-pay-later options through Tamara and Tabby are driving higher average order values.
Key promotions include 75-inch TVs, mirrorless cameras with exclusive bundles, home appliances and the latest smartphones.
All three retailers have invested heavily in logistics preparation to avoid stockouts and delivery delays during the peak shopping period.
Sharaf DG has strengthened supply chains and introduced smarter demand forecasting powered by real-time insights, whilst Jumbo has secured stock for key promotional items in advance with imports planned ahead of the sale period.
The battle for 11.11 supremacy marks the unofficial start of the UAE's year-end shopping season, which continues through White Friday later this month.
