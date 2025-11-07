Hurry! 9 best 11.11 shoe deals in UAE—sneakers to boots up to 40% off

These crowd-favourites are flying off the shelves, so get your picks well in time
The 11.11 sale is here, and sneakerheads and boot lovers, it’s your moment. From sneakers for daily city strolls to stylish boots perfect for any weekend outing, these 9 best shoe deals in the UAE are too good to miss. With discounts of up to 40 per cent, there’s no time to wait—these crowd‑favourite styles are flying off the virtual shelves. So, if you’re hunting for comfort, style, or a little bit of both, this is your chance to upgrade your shoe game without breaking the bank. Step fast before your favourites disappear!
Step into the ASICS NOVABLAST 5, where performance meets a touch of flair. Built for men who log serious miles but still want a shoe that feels lively, its FF Blast Max foam delivers plush cushioning with a springy, energetic ride. The engineered mesh upper keeps your foot secure and breathable, while the wide base adds stability for confident strides. Ideal for daily runs or weekend long-distance sessions, it balances comfort, responsiveness, and style without trying too hard.
The New Balance 500 is less 'race-day rocket' and more 'street-smart sneaker.; Designed for style and casual comfort, it delivers everyday cushioning and support, but don’t expect it to keep up with serious runners logging miles. Its synthetic upper and retro-inspired silhouette make it perfect for city strolls, errands, or flexing that sporty-casual vibe. Sure, you could take it for a light jog, but dedicated running shoes with proper tech will leave it in the dust. Think of the 500 as your go-to for all-day comfort with a stylish edge, not a track-star performance.
The adidas Galaxy 7 Running Shoes for men are all about everyday comfort and reliable performance. Designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, they deliver soft cushioning that makes each step feel effortless, whether you’re jogging around the block or tackling errands. The breathable textile and synthetic upper keeps your feet cool while providing a secure fit, and the durable outsole handles daily wear with ease. With a sleek, versatile design and multiple color options, the Galaxy 7 combines practicality with style. Perfect for casual runners or anyone seeking a comfy, dependable shoe for daily life, they’re a solid all-rounder.
The Nike Killshot 2 Leather (Style 432997‑111) is a sleek street‑ready sneaker that nails retro‑inspired cool. With a low‑profile design, smooth leather and suede upper, and a gum rubber sole echoing classic tennis shoes, it oozes laid‑back style with a heritage nod.reat for pairing with jeans or chinos and flexing casual cred, it’s polished without trying too hard. But don’t expect heavy performance or high‑tech features—it’s clearly built for lifestyle, not serious sport. If you want a look‑good, everyday sneaker that bridges old‑school and modern, the Killshot 2 delivers.
Meet the fierce and fun side of running with the PUMA Deviate Nitro 2 Women’s Running Shoes. Fitted with PUMA’s nitrogen‑infused NITRO midsole and stability‑boosting technologies, they’re engineered to keep you riding high from your warm‑up to your PB attempt. The sleek design and bold colourways mean you’ll turn heads whether you’re hitting the pavement or strutting into brunch post‑run. Ready for a shoe that blends serious performance with serious style? These are your wing‑women at the start line.
Step up your shoe game with Cole Haan—where classic style gets a comfy, modern twist. These aren’t old Oxfords: sleek leather loafers, versatile sneakers, and everything in between, all built with cushy Grand.OS foam that makes you feel like you’re walking on clouds. Whether you’re crushing boardroom meetings, strutting through the city, or brunching with friends, Cole Haan shoes have your back (and your feet). Elegant, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, they merge timeless sophistication with today’s comfort standards. Basically, if your shoes aren’t making you look good and feel amazing, are they even doing their job? Cole Haan says no.
If you're travelling to very chilly continents, we have some solutions for you. These shoes combine a quilted, faux‑fur‑lined upper with a 200g insulation and the brand’s Omni‑Heat™ reflective lining to trap warmth while keeping things breathable. With an Omni‑Tech™ waterproof (and breathable) construction, plus a Techlite™ midsole for comfy cushioning, you’ll glide through cold walks with less fuss and more flair.
With the sleek silhouette you’ll want post‑run drinks in, the Minx Shorty IV blends function and fashion—so yes, you can look cute and stay warm.
Step into style with a touch of attitude with the Steve Madden Nunan Oxford. This sleek leather lace-up delivers polished looks with a modern edge, featuring a clean round toe and minimalist design that works as well for meetings as it does for smart-casual weekends. Comfortable enough to carry you through a busy day, it’s the kind of shoe that quietly commands attention without shouting. Perfect for those who want a refined, stylish finish to any outfit, the Nunan Oxford blends a sense of classiness and everyday wearability in one sharp, confident step.
No heavy boots required, just effortless style and comfort. These gems feature a vegan‑leather upper treated with 3M® Scotchgard® for water and stain resistance, a plush faux‑fur collar for extra flair, and an easy side zip for quick on‑and‑off action. The Air‑Cooled Memory Foam® insole means every step feels soft and cushioned underfoot. With a relaxed fit and sleek silhouette, this boot bridges the gap between practicality and weekend‑vibe cool. Perfect for stepping out in style and staying comfy.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox