UAE gold prices remain near record highs after sharp weekly gains

Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold was back up at ₹11,924 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,930 per gram by Wednesday evening.

Just a week ago, gold hit new highs in Dubai when 24-karat touched Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have since gained more than Dh14 in eight days.

Gold hit a record high as the US government went into shutdown after lawmakers in Washington failed to reach a deal to keep it funded. The prospect of federal services being closed overshadowed optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again, with the crisis possibly causing the postponement of key data used by the bank to decide on policy.

Globally, the metal surged to new peak of $3,895 per ounce for a fifth day, on Wednesday morning, before dropping. It has now gained for six straight weeks, driven by demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.