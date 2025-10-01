GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail
UPDATE

UAE gold prices remain near record highs after sharp weekly gains

Dubai gold stays elevated as prices surge over the past week; India rates also edge higher

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Gold is more than just an investment here — it’s cultural. In the UAE, residents traditionally buy gold during festivals, weddings, and milestones.
Gold is more than just an investment here — it’s cultural. In the UAE, residents traditionally buy gold during festivals, weddings, and milestones.

Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE stayed high on Wednesday after hitting record levels a day earlier. 22-karat gold was at Dh432.00 per gram, while 24-karat stood at Dh466.75.

Just a week ago, gold hit new highs in Dubai when 24-karat touched Dh452.25 and 22-karat Dh418.75 per gram. Prices have since gained more than Dh14 in eight days.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait.) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-karat gold was back up at ₹11,924 per gram, and the rate for 22-karat gold rose to ₹10,930 per gram by Wednesday evening. 

Globally, the metal surged to new peak of $3,895 per ounce for a fifth day, on Wednesday morning, before dropping. It has now gained for six straight weeks, driven by demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty.

Gold hit a record high as the US government went into shutdown after lawmakers in Washington failed to reach a deal to keep it funded. The prospect of federal services being closed overshadowed optimism the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again, with the crisis possibly causing the postponement of key data used by the bank to decide on policy.

For UAE consumers, the latest price movements mean gold remains both a cultural staple and a financial safe haven, with analysts expecting continued resilience in the months ahead.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai goldSaudi gold rateIndia gold rate

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE gold drops from record - will it rise or fall next?

UAE gold drops from record - will it rise or fall next?

2m read
New record alert: Dubai gold rate up Dh12 in a week

New record alert: Dubai gold rate up Dh12 in a week

1m read
From record to record: UAE gold hits new all-time high

From record to record: UAE gold hits new all-time high

1m read
Prices remain unchanged from Thursday evening, levels that made gold less affordable for many buyers.

UAE gold steady ahead of weekend: Right time to invest?

2m read