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Sharjah inspections find fruit and vegetable prices easing

Inspections show wider supply, price dips in produce and fewer cases of bulk buying

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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People buy grocery at Sharjah Cooperative Society in Halwan area in Sharjah, for the month of Ramadan.
People buy grocery at Sharjah Cooperative Society in Halwan area in Sharjah, for the month of Ramadan.
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Sharjah: The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection has reported a rise in consumer awareness during recent market inspections, saying the trend has helped reduce negative purchasing behaviours such as unnecessary bulk buying.

The society said its field visits also found price declines in some fruit and vegetable categories, along with greater product variety in the market.

More than 15 inspection visits have been conducted since the start of Ramadan, with further monitoring planned through the Eid Al Fitr period.

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Mohammed Al Naour, secretary general of the society, said the inspections showed improved consumer behaviour compared with the first half of Ramadan, when some shoppers were observed buying excessive quantities of goods, including discounted items, without clear need.

He said increased awareness about avoiding overbuying and stockpiling reflected growing consumer confidence in the continued availability of goods and promotional offers in the market.

The society said it would continue efforts to raise consumer awareness through outreach campaigns and ongoing field visits.

Al Naour said recent inspections, including visits to markets in Sharjah, found a wide availability of goods, particularly fruit and vegetables, with noticeable price variation between retail outlets.

He added that some vegetables had seen price declines, supported by increased promotional offers and additional imports from neighbouring countries such as Oman and Saudi Arabia, helping to expand supply and product variety.

The society also urged consumers to compare prices before purchasing and to report any violations through official channels. Consumers were advised to retain purchase receipts and to avoid accepting unjustified price increases, particularly given the current availability of goods in the market.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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