GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Sharjah Ramadan Festival winners take home 2 Nissan Patrols, sales jump 95%

Strong footfall and promotions drive sales and engagement across Sharjah markets

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Ramadan Festival winners take home 2 Nissan Patrols, sales jump 95%
Supplied

Dubai: Sharjah wrapped up its Ramadan Festival promotions with two Nissan Patrol SUVs awarded to winners, alongside more than 90 prizes distributed during closing events in Al Dhaid and Fili.

The draws took place at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, where visitors gathered for the final ceremonies that marked the end of the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” initiative.

Mohammed Yousif Abdulrahman and Alya Saif Al Muhairzi were announced as the grand prize winners.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Footfall and sales see strong uptick

The campaign drew more than 10,000 visitors to Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and around 5,000 to Fili Heritage Souq, reflecting steady turnout across both locations.

More than 95% of participating outlets reported higher sales during the festival period, while field surveys showed a 100% positive visitor rating.

Shop-owner satisfaction remained high, with 85% rating the prizes positively and 80% satisfied with supporting activities.

Focus on local markets

Officials said the initiative was designed to strengthen commercial activity in Sharjah’s Central Region by combining retail promotions with cultural programming.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said the initiative forms part of the wider Sharjah Ramadan Festival and aims to expand economic activity while strengthening engagement between businesses and visitors.

The festival’s performance metrics indicate a strong positive impact on key markets, notably Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, where field surveys recorded a 100% positive rating and more than 95% of participating outlets experienced increased sales, reflecting tangible commercial benefits
Aisha Saleh, Head of Festival and Promotions Department at SCCI

Engagement extends beyond retail

The programme combined entertainment, heritage and digital engagement, including competitions, live activities and a social media campaign that highlighted local markets.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said the initiative drew strong visitor interest and created a distinct experience that blends cultural identity with interactive elements.

The latest edition points to the role of seasonal events in driving footfall and retail spending, particularly in community-focused markets.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi Police initiative blends community outreach with road safety lessons.

Abu Dhabi Police fulfil young brothers’ patrol wish

2m read
Piling up the gold bars at the Meena Jewellers outlet in Gold Souq.

Dubai gold slips after 3-day rise on Trump speech

2m read
Gold Souq in Deira.

Dubai 24K gold slips below Dh600, lowest in a month

2m read
Shoppers thronged Joyalukkas store at Deira Gold Souq ahead of Diwali, selecting jewellery to mark the festive season with sparkle and prosperity.

Dubai gold softens as oil surge stalls bullion rally

2m read