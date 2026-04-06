Strong footfall and promotions drive sales and engagement across Sharjah markets
Dubai: Sharjah wrapped up its Ramadan Festival promotions with two Nissan Patrol SUVs awarded to winners, alongside more than 90 prizes distributed during closing events in Al Dhaid and Fili.
The draws took place at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, where visitors gathered for the final ceremonies that marked the end of the “Al Dhaid and Fili Nights” initiative.
Mohammed Yousif Abdulrahman and Alya Saif Al Muhairzi were announced as the grand prize winners.
The campaign drew more than 10,000 visitors to Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and around 5,000 to Fili Heritage Souq, reflecting steady turnout across both locations.
More than 95% of participating outlets reported higher sales during the festival period, while field surveys showed a 100% positive visitor rating.
Shop-owner satisfaction remained high, with 85% rating the prizes positively and 80% satisfied with supporting activities.
Officials said the initiative was designed to strengthen commercial activity in Sharjah’s Central Region by combining retail promotions with cultural programming.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said the initiative forms part of the wider Sharjah Ramadan Festival and aims to expand economic activity while strengthening engagement between businesses and visitors.
The festival’s performance metrics indicate a strong positive impact on key markets, notably Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq, where field surveys recorded a 100% positive rating and more than 95% of participating outlets experienced increased sales, reflecting tangible commercial benefitsAisha Saleh, Head of Festival and Promotions Department at SCCI
The programme combined entertainment, heritage and digital engagement, including competitions, live activities and a social media campaign that highlighted local markets.
Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said the initiative drew strong visitor interest and created a distinct experience that blends cultural identity with interactive elements.
The latest edition points to the role of seasonal events in driving footfall and retail spending, particularly in community-focused markets.