High gold prices have slowed sales in the first half of 2025. Many shoppers are holding off, waiting for price dips or more attractive offers. Limited zero making charge promotions act as a strong incentive to bring buyers back into stores without eroding the perceived value of jewellery.

Frequent zero making charge deals risk losing impact, so industry observers recommend limiting them to once or twice a year. Some of the top retailers have tested the strategy, but widespread adoption remains cautious.

For shoppers, this raises the question: is now the time to take advantage of zero making charge promotions to maximise value?

Dubai: Gold in the UAE is now consistently above Dh400 a gram—22K at Dh408 and 24K at Dh440. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in India , Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .)

Although making charges may be slightly higher for 18K, resale often includes both the gold and embedded stones, adding further appeal. Some jewellers are using zero making charge promotions selectively on 18K collections to stimulate interest and create awareness among shoppers who may typically prefer 22K.

A zero making charge offer can offset the high base price and make purchases more affordable, particularly for larger pieces. Shoppers looking to buy for weddings, gifting, or long-term investment may find these offers particularly useful in the current market.

Even when promotions appear, timing matters. With gold prices hovering above Dh400, the risk is that buyers may overpay if prices continue to rise.

As gold prices remain elevated, zero making charge promotions are emerging as a key lever for UAE shoppers to stretch their budgets while still enjoying high-quality jewellery. Being selective, timing purchases wisely, and exploring 18K alternatives can help buyers get the most from the market, even in a high-price environment.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.