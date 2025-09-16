Limited zero-making charge deals help UAE shoppers get more value as gold prices rise
For shoppers, this raises the question: is now the time to take advantage of zero making charge promotions to maximise value?
UAE jewellers have historically kept zero making charge offers limited, mostly applying them to older collections. Newer jewellery continues to see standard 10%-20% discounts during promotions.
Frequent zero making charge deals risk losing impact, so industry observers recommend limiting them to once or twice a year. Some of the top retailers have tested the strategy, but widespread adoption remains cautious.
High gold prices have slowed sales in the first half of 2025. Many shoppers are holding off, waiting for price dips or more attractive offers. Limited zero making charge promotions act as a strong incentive to bring buyers back into stores without eroding the perceived value of jewellery.
Even when promotions appear, timing matters. With gold prices hovering above Dh400, the risk is that buyers may overpay if prices continue to rise.
A zero making charge offer can offset the high base price and make purchases more affordable, particularly for larger pieces. Shoppers looking to buy for weddings, gifting, or long-term investment may find these offers particularly useful in the current market.
While 22K remains dominant, lighter 18K gold is growing in popularity. Offering more design flexibility and perceived value for money, 18K pieces appeal to younger and style-conscious buyers.
Although making charges may be slightly higher for 18K, resale often includes both the gold and embedded stones, adding further appeal. Some jewellers are using zero making charge promotions selectively on 18K collections to stimulate interest and create awareness among shoppers who may typically prefer 22K.
Watch for limited zero making charge promotions—they are rare but can significantly increase value.
Explore 18K pieces for affordability, diverse designs, and potential resale advantages.
Track gold prices carefully; Dh400+ levels may persist, and prices can fluctuate daily.
Plan purchases strategically, considering both design preferences and investment potential.
Compare multiple retailers’ offers before making big-ticket purchases, as zero making charge promotions vary in scope and eligibility.
As gold prices remain elevated, zero making charge promotions are emerging as a key lever for UAE shoppers to stretch their budgets while still enjoying high-quality jewellery. Being selective, timing purchases wisely, and exploring 18K alternatives can help buyers get the most from the market, even in a high-price environment.
