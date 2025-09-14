For Dubai’s shoppers, the outcome will ripple quickly into daily gold prices because the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. That means whenever global bullion reacts to movements in the dollar — whether from US rate cuts, inflation data, or geopolitical shifts — those changes pass through almost instantly into Dubai’s gold market.

The big question for UAE buyers: will the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week push prices even higher, or deliver a pause in the rally?

(Check the latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait . Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold was at ₹11,116 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold is about ₹10,190 per gram.)

Dubai: Gold in Dubai has climbed Dh37.75 per gram over the past four weeks, with 24-karat now priced at Dh438.75. The steady rise has jewellers busy, investors alert, and shoppers weighing whether to buy now or wait.

Silver too has joined the rally! Silver surged past $42 an ounce, its highest level since 2011. In Dubai, this has sparked demand for silver jewellery and bullion, especially among price-conscious buyers looking for alternatives to gold.

In that context, even small pullbacks in Dubai prices may be seen as buying opportunities rather than signs of weakness.

For investors in the UAE, gold remains a star performer in 2025 — already up nearly 40% this year. Global banks like UBS now see gold climbing to $3,800 an ounce by year-end, driven by central bank purchases, dollar weakness, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Dubai’s gold story this week is about more than daily price tags. It’s about how a policy decision thousands of miles away can shape wedding budgets, investment portfolios, and the mood in the souks.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.