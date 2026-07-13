The 24-karat variety stood at Dh488.75 per gram at 8.39 am, down Dh7.75 from Dh496.50 on Sunday. The decline of about 1.6% took the rate below Dh490 for the first time since the start of July.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on gold because the metal does not pay interest. The yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US Treasury note climbed to its highest level since February 2025, while the dollar strengthened and made precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.