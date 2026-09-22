Dubai Fountain shows suspended during mourning period

A 10-day mourning period was announced in Dubai yesterday
Dubai: Dubai Fountain performances have been suspended during the 10-day mourning period, Gulf News can confirm.
The mourning period was announced after Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the younger brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, died on Monday morning.
“May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May Allah have mercy on you, my brother. You are now with our Lord, the Most Generous, the Almighty,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
The latest suspension comes after the Dubai Fountain returned on October 1, 2025 following a five-month closure for renovation and upgrades.
Thousands of spectators gathered for its return, when the attraction resumed its choreographed displays of water, music and light following the refurbishment programme.
Before the latest suspension, afternoon performances were scheduled at 1 pm and 1.30 pm from Saturday to Thursday, with Friday shows at 2 pm and 2.30 pm.
Evening performances were scheduled every 30 minutes between 6 pm and 11 pm.