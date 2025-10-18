Workplace celebrations drive pre-packed hamper sales as offices embrace traditions
Dubai: Chances are you, or your workplace, has received at least one Diwali hamper this past week. In the UAE this year, Diwali is becoming a workplace phenomenon—and retailers are scrambling to keep up with corporate demand.
"Corporate gifting during Diwali has taken a big leap forward. It is a big shopping segment in our business," says V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications for Lulu Group International. "Pre-packed bulk buying for corporate purposes is substantial."
This shift marks a significant change in how the Festival of Lights is celebrated across the emirates, with offices now rivalling homes as focal points for Diwali festivities.
As workforces become increasingly diverse and multicultural, organisations are recognising Diwali as an opportunity to foster inclusivity and celebrate employee diversity.
Instead of individual shoppers hunting for gifts, companies are purchasing pre-packed hampers and bulk solutions in a single transaction.
"Our decorated Diwali gift baskets and hampers are among the fastest-moving items, available in a wide range of sizes and price points," explained Kamal Vachani, Partner of Dubai-based Al Maya Group. "Customers are starting their Diwali shopping earlier and are more focused on premium and ready-made gifting solutions."
Diwali falling on Monday, October 20, immediately before a weekend, has given retailers and corporate planners an ideal window. For companies, this means presenting gifts to staff just before the long weekend, maximising celebratory impact.
"The 18th and 19th will see peak celebrations both in offices and communities," Nandakumar explained.
The corporate gifting surge has fundamentally altered retail shelves. Businesses are ordering premium hampers containing curated selections of sweets, dry fruits, chocolates, and festive groceries instead of individual customers browsing for favourite items.
Despite the corporate buying spree, in-store shopping remains dominant—though for different reasons. Corporate buyers prefer visiting stores to inspect premium hampers before committing to bulk orders, whilst individual shoppers value the in-store experience for selecting traditional sweets and décor.
"Festive shoppers love to come to the store. Most shopping is happening in-store, even though the online segment keeps growing," Nandakumar said.
Moreover, once a celebration confined to Indian households, Diwali has transformed into a multicultural retail phenomenon across the UAE. This year, major retailers are witnessing unprecedented demand from diverse communities, signalling a fundamental shift in how the festival is embraced across the nation.
"Diwali has truly become a multicultural celebration across the UAE," said Vachani. "We now see a growing number of Emirati and expatriate families from various nationalities visiting our stores to experience the festive ambience and pick up Diwali hampers and décor,” he added.
