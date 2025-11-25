Monthly rent option offers UAE tenants relief from upfront payment strain

For decades, the challenge for tenants has not been the cost of rent but the requirement to pay it through one to four large cheques. Thomas Shaun Hall, Head of Residential Sales and Leasing at Banke International Properties, said the cheque model has forced families to reorganise entire financial plans around renewal season. “The biggest financial strain for tenants in the UAE hasn’t been rent itself; it’s been the way rent is paid,” he said. “Monthly payments eliminate that financial burden entirely.”