Dubai Rental Disputes Center signs tech partnership to boost digital justice efficiency

Agreement with Tableegh Legal Notification Services to enhance smart legal operations

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri from the RDC (right) and Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoor are seen during the signing of partnership agreement
Dubai: The Dubai Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has signed a strategic partnership with Tableegh Legal Notification Services LLC during Gitex Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri, Director of the Central Support Department at RDC, and Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of Tableegh.

The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation within Dubai’s judicial ecosystem by enhancing technological integration, strengthening digital infrastructure, and ensuring smoother, faster, and more secure legal procedures.

Smart integration for faster case handling

Under the new agreement, an electronic linkage will be established between RDC’s judicial system and Tableegh’s advanced digital platform.

This connection will enable the secure, judge-authorised exchange of case materials and legal documents, ensuring accuracy, confidentiality, and reliability at every stage.

The initiative supports the RDC’s commitment to building a smart, sustainable, and innovation-driven judicial environment, in line with Dubai’s vision of a fully digital government.

Advancing digital justice in Dubai

His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, President of the Rental Disputes Center, said the partnership reflects RDC’s efforts to modernise judicial operations in sync with Dubai’s digital ambitions.

“This collaboration strengthens our advanced judicial framework, accelerates legal procedures, and upholds justice with transparency and speed,” he said. “It simplifies the user journey and ensures access to services marked by accuracy, reliability, and efficiency.”

He added that the move forms part of RDC’s broader strategy to integrate technology into judicial services and deepen cooperation with strategic partners.

Tableegh’s role in digital transformation

Humaid Obaid Humaid Al Mansoori, CEO of Tableegh, said the partnership represents a milestone in the company’s mission to support Dubai’s digital justice system.

“We are proud to contribute to Dubai’s growing digital ecosystem by providing secure, efficient, and innovative solutions for legal notifications,” he said.

He noted that Tableegh continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for government and judicial entities through ongoing investment in technology and international best practices.

Supporting Dubai’s digital vision

The agreement underscores Dubai’s successful public-private collaboration model, reinforcing the emirate’s drive toward a pioneering, innovation-led government.

It also reaffirms the RDC’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, expediting case resolution, and advancing the emirate’s standing as a global leader in digital justice excellence.

Related Topics:
Dubai propertyDubaiGitex

