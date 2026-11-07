Dubai property buyers find more choice, better deals

Experts reveal how homebuyers can negotiate better prices, secure attractive payment plans
Dubai: Buying a home in Dubai is becoming an increasingly attractive option for residents and investors, with more properties to choose from, flexible payment plans and greater opportunities to negotiate favourable deals.
Property experts say buyers are now in a stronger position to compare homes, explore different communities and negotiate terms that suit their budgets. Developers are also introducing attractive incentives, while sellers in certain locations are willing to consider offers from serious buyers.
The opportunities are particularly encouraging for first-time buyers, families looking to own a home instead of renting and investors seeking long-term returns.
However, experts stress that Dubai’s property market remains diverse, with demand continuing to be strong in established communities, premium locations and high-quality developments.
Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and CEO of Union Square House, said buyers are benefiting from a more balanced market that allows them to make informed decisions.
“I would call it a balanced market, and in some pockets a buyer’s market. For the past few years, sellers set the terms. A good apartment would get several offers in a weekend and buyers felt they had to commit on the spot. Today, a buyer can view more homes, compare them properly and come back with an offer based on evidence,” he added.
He said this gives prospective homeowners greater confidence when making one of their biggest financial decisions.
The negotiating opportunities vary by location and property type. In communities with several newly completed apartment developments, buyers can compare different options and negotiate with sellers and developers.
Meanwhile, villas in established neighbourhoods continue to command strong interest because of their desirable locations and limited availability.
According to ValuStrat, 80 per cent of the villa communities it tracks recorded stable property values in September 2026.
Dubai’s expanding population is also supporting housing demand. Figures from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment show that the emirate’s population reached 4,807,185 in late September, an increase of 226,885 since the beginning of the year.
Experts say buyers who prepare before entering negotiations are more likely to secure favourable terms. Jasko Miletić, Founder and CEO of Dubai Rapid Properties, said understanding actual property values is essential.
“The key to securing a good deal is understanding the difference between asking prices and actual transaction values,” he said.
Buyers should examine recent comparable sales, check how long a property has been advertised and understand the seller’s motivation.
He noted that cash buyers and those with preapproved financing are particularly well-positioned to negotiate because they can offer sellers greater certainty and faster completion. “A 10% discount on an overpriced property is not necessarily a good deal,” Miletić said.
He added that successful negotiations should focus on value, realistic valuations and timing rather than discounts alone.
Aidasani agreed that financial readiness is one of the strongest advantages a buyer can have. “The strongest negotiating tool is certainty,” he said.
Buyers with mortgage pre-approval or proof of funds who have checked comparable transactions through Dubai Land Department records can often secure more favourable agreements.
Flexible payment arrangements are creating additional opportunities for people who want to enter Dubai’s property market.
Olga Shevkolovych, Sales Manager at Primal Alliance Real Estate, said affordability remains a major consideration for buyers.
Citing Dubai Land Department reports, she said 41.4 per cent of home sales during the third quarter of 2026 involved properties priced below Dh1 million. She said some developers are offering payment plans requiring a 20 per cent down payment, with the remaining 80 per cent payable at handover.
Other developments offer instalment plans extending seven to eight years, with advertised monthly payments starting from Dh6,799. These arrangements can make home ownership more accessible to UAE residents who want to invest in their own property rather than continue paying rent.
However, buyers should compare the total purchase price, financing costs and future payment obligations before choosing a plan.
Dubai’s expanding residential landscape is providing buyers with opportunities across established and developing communities.
Established locations including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Palm Jumeirah continue to offer their own advantages, particularly for buyers seeking prime addresses and established amenities. The ready-property segment has also attracted investment.
Shevkolovych said brand-new ready properties were attracting particular attention from investors looking for modern homes and potential rental income.
Property specialists say negotiating a good deal does not always mean securing a reduction in the advertised price. Developers may offer incentives that improve the overall value of a purchase. “With off-plan, the negotiation has moved to the terms,” Aidasani said.
These may include contributions towards the four per cent Dubai Land Department registration fee, extended payment schedules or arrangements allowing part of the purchase price to be paid after handover. Such benefits can be financially significant, particularly for buyers managing mortgage payments or other household expenses.
However, Aidasani advised buyers to investigate developers’ delivery records, escrow arrangements and the long-term rental or resale potential of properties.
First-time buyers living in the UAE can also explore the Dubai Land Department’s First Time Home Buyer programme.
The initiative covers eligible homes priced below Dh5 million and provides benefits such as priority access to launches, preferential prices from participating developers and financing arrangements through participating banks.
Margarita Andreeva, Senior Financial Analyst at Mada Capital Investment Management, said property investors should assess the financial fundamentals of an investment rather than focusing exclusively on the purchase price.
For completed properties, important considerations include rental income, occupancy levels, lease agreements and future maintenance costs. For off-plan developments, investors should evaluate construction timelines, delivery commitments and payment obligations.
She said well-structured payment arrangements can sometimes provide greater financial advantages than a modest price reduction.
Investors should also consider potential risks and whether a property’s financial performance can withstand changing market conditions.
Experts say the decision should depend on individual financial circumstances, the purpose of the purchase and the property’s long-term potential.
Dubai’s growing population, expanding infrastructure and wide selection of residential developments continue to offer opportunities for both homeowners and investors.
At the luxury end, demand for premium properties remains evident. Savills recorded 669 transactions involving homes priced above Dh10 million in the third quarter of 2026, while prime apartment values were four per cent higher than a year earlier.
Aidasani cautioned against trying to predict the perfect moment to purchase a property. “The most common mistake is waiting for the perfect bottom,” he said.
He recommended that buyers consider the complete cost of home ownership, including registration fees, service charges, maintenance and financing expenses.
For residents planning to buy their first home or investors looking to expand their portfolios, experts say the best approach is to compare available properties, negotiate confidently and focus on long-term value.
Compare actual selling prices: Check recent Dubai Land Department transactions before making an offer.
Secure mortgage pre-approval: Demonstrating financial readiness can strengthen your negotiating position.
Explore flexible payment plans: Compare developer incentives, instalment options and registration-fee contributions.
Consider emerging communities: Look at locations offering new infrastructure, modern homes and long-term growth potential.
Focus on overall value: Consider location, property quality, service charges and rental potential