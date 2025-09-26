Gold has roared higher this year, setting successive peaks on sustained central-bank demand and a resumption of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Prices are on track to close out a third consecutive quarterly gain next week, with holdings in bullion-backed ETFs at the highest since 2022. Leading banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have said they expect the rally to extend.

In broader markets, Asian stocks retreated after President Donald Trump amped up his trade war, saying the US would impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceuticals, as well as announcing moves against a range of other goods including heavy trucks, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom vanities.

