Yesterday, the rupee fell to its lowest ever point of 24.04, continuing to test the 24 levels that the currency did for the first time Friday last. This triggered one of the highest remittance volumes of the dirham-rupee as Indian expats in the UAE and other Gulf markets moved fast to make full use of the rates being offered.

“There were advantages for Indian exporters from the rupee’s drop below 24,” said Neelesh Gopalan, Treasury Manager at a Dubai remittance platform. “It was expected that the RBI would wait longer before it made its move to stabilize the rupee. Yesterday itself, it was clear that the RBI did move in.”

Interestingly, the rupee’s slide was happening even though the dollar itself was under pressure. The Dollar Index – which tracks the US currency against a set of major global peers – is at 97.79, well off the pace from recent levels that had seen it touch 99 and over.

The rupee’s drop was set off after the US’s 50% tariffs took effect on August 27, which includes the additional 25% imposed because of India’s oil purchases from Russia, which the US opposes. India has categorically said it will not curtail oil shipments from Russia, whatever be the impact on its economic growth from the US tariffs .

Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.