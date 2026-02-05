That legacy continues to weigh on the sector, he added, even as lawmakers attempt to catch up. “Now the US is trying to legislate, trying to regulate, but these policymakers don’t have any experience with the product. There’s no savvy behind the regulation. There’s no understanding of the technology that’s going to keep us at the forefront,” Gallagher said. “We’ve lost so much ground, it’s going to be hard to get it back.”

“In the United States, where big portions of crypto originated, it all had to go offshore because there’s no competent regulatory scheme,” he said. “There was a four year period under the last administration where it was enforcement first, lawsuits and no policymaking.”

“I’ll use one topic, crypto in particular,” he said. “Cryptocurrencies here in Dubai, it’s an old story. You’ve had VARA created to deal specifically with crypto. You’ve had the other regulators adapting. DFSA just came out with new guidelines on crypto to make it a more crypto friendly environment for the registrants.”

He added that inclusion extends beyond finance to usability. “If my grandmother cannot use that particular app without my help, that is inclusion,” Koshy said, stressing the need for localisation and culturally aware design as AI adoption scales.

He pointed to digital identity, instant onboarding and fintech platforms as enablers that allow broader participation in the economy, including blue-collar and underbanked workers. “I always believe that worker, blue collar worker, that’s building that mansion, I would like him to own a fraction of that mansion,” Al Shamsi said, referring to access to investment and wealth-building tools.

“Connectivity inclusion was addressed years ago,” Al Shamsi said, adding that financial access became the next priority. “When everybody is connected to financial institutions and has access to financial services, the end user will benefit, the country will benefit and we will also benefit.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.