Clear skies ahead as temperatures rise across the UAE

Conditions today will be mostly clear to partly cloudy at times
Dubai: The UAE is set for generally fair weather today and through much of the coming week, with rising temperatures, occasional cloud cover and an increased chance of fog or mist during the late night and early morning hours.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, conditions today will be mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, with temperatures climbing slightly across the country.
Humidity is expected to increase overnight, particularly over coastal and some inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist forming by Monday morning. Winds will remain light to moderate, and sea conditions will be calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures today are forecast to reach about 26°C in coastal areas, up to 28°C inland, and around 23°C in mountainous regions, with cooler nights across all areas.
Looking ahead, similar conditions are expected over the next few days. On Monday, fair to partly cloudy weather will continue, with low clouds appearing over some eastern areas. Humidity will again build overnight, with a renewed chance of fog or mist by early Tuesday, while winds gradually shift from southeasterly to northwesterly.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, cloud cover is expected to increase slightly over northern and eastern parts of the country, with a possibility of light rainfall in isolated areas. Humidity will persist during the night and early morning, especially along the coast. Winds may freshen at times, particularly over the sea, where conditions could become slight to moderate.
The outlook for Thursday remains largely unchanged, with fair to partly cloudy skies, occasional low clouds in the north and east, and continued humid conditions overnight that could again lead to fog or mist in some areas.
