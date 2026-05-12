Calbee says supply instability linked to Middle East tensions forced packaging changes
Dubai: The global fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict has officially reached an unexpected place: potato chip packaging.
Japanese snack giant Calbee said it will temporarily simplify packaging designs for several popular products after supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East affected access to certain raw materials.
Some snack packets are about to become noticeably less colourful.
The company said in a statement shared on its website that packaging for 14 product variants — including Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen and Frugra cereal — will now be printed in only two ink colours, rather than the usual multi-colour designs.
The products are expected to begin appearing in stores from the week of May 25.
Calbee insisits that the changes affect only the packaging, not the food itself.
“The change applies only to a limited number of products and will not affect product quality,” the company said.
The simplified packaging will roll out gradually across Japan, including convenience stores and supermarkets, it said.
While the Calbee statement did not specify which materials were affected, the company said the move was linked to supply instability caused by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Over the past year, global supply chains have already faced pressure from shipping disruptions, higher freight costs and delays linked to COVID and regional instabilities.
Now, apparently, even potato chips are being forced onto a simpler aesthetic.
Calbee said the revised packaging is a temporary measure intended to maintain stable product supply while supply chains remain uncertain.
The company added: “We ask for your understanding and continued support.”
Products with the updated two-colour packaging are scheduled to appear in stores in phases from May 25, while some Kataage Potato products are expected to transition from June 22.