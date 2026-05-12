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Japanese snack packaging to go black and white amid wartime ink shortages

Calbee says supply instability linked to Middle East tensions forced packaging changes

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Calbee snacks says it will temporarily simplify packaging designs due to supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Calbee snacks says it will temporarily simplify packaging designs due to supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East.
Calbee

Dubai: The global fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict has officially reached an unexpected place: potato chip packaging.

Japanese snack giant Calbee said it will temporarily simplify packaging designs for several popular products after supply instability linked to tensions in the Middle East affected access to certain raw materials.

Some snack packets are about to become noticeably less colourful.

The company said in a statement shared on its website that packaging for 14 product variants — including Potato Chips, Kappa Ebisen and Frugra cereal — will now be printed in only two ink colours, rather than the usual multi-colour designs.

The products are expected to begin appearing in stores from the week of May 25.

Same chips, fewer colours

Calbee insisits that the changes affect only the packaging, not the food itself.

“The change applies only to a limited number of products and will not affect product quality,” the company said.

The simplified packaging will roll out gradually across Japan, including convenience stores and supermarkets, it said.

While the Calbee statement did not specify which materials were affected, the company said the move was linked to supply instability caused by ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Over the past year, global supply chains have already faced pressure from shipping disruptions, higher freight costs and delays linked to COVID and regional instabilities.

Now, apparently, even potato chips are being forced onto a simpler aesthetic.

Temporary change — for now

Calbee said the revised packaging is a temporary measure intended to maintain stable product supply while supply chains remain uncertain.

The company added: “We ask for your understanding and continued support.”

Products with the updated two-colour packaging are scheduled to appear in stores in phases from May 25, while some Kataage Potato products are expected to transition from June 22.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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