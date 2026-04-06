VinFast’s breakout year: Vietnamese EV maker nearly doubles sales in 2025, eyes 300,000 deliveries in 2026

Vietnam’s VinFast doubles EV sales, targets 300K deliveries in 2026
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto Ltd. is coming off its strongest year yet, nearly doubling global deliveries in 2025 and setting an ambitious new target for 2026 that would push it into a higher league of global EV producers.
The company said it delivered 196,919 electric vehicles worldwide in 2025, more than twice its 2024 total and the highest annual figure since it began selling cars.
The surge was driven largely by booming demand in its home market of Vietnam, where VinFast has rapidly expanded its lineup and charging network while benefiting from strong brand recognition and government support for electrification.
Beyond cars, VinFast’s electric two-wheeler business also expanded sharply. The company reported 406,498 e-scooters and e-bikes delivered in 2025, underscoring its broader strategy to dominate multiple layers of the electric mobility market across Southeast Asia.
Much of that momentum came from Vietnam itself, where local reports indicate domestic deliveries approached around 170,000 units for the year — nearly double from 2024.
This makes the country the backbone of VinFast’s sales growth even as it pushes into markets such as North America, Europe, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Riding that wave, VinFast has now set a bold goal for 2026: 300,000 EV deliveries, a roughly 50% increase from 2025 levels.
So far this year, the company has not released official global delivery numbers for the first quarter of 2026.
But early indications from Vietnam suggest sales momentum remains strong.
Industry trackers noted that VinFast posted more than 16,000 EV deliveries in Vietnam in January alone, up sharply from a year earlier — a sign that domestic demand remains robust as the company works to scale its overseas presence.
Investors and analysts are watching closely to see whether VinFast can translate its domestic dominance into sustained international growth.
The company has been expanding production capacity, introducing new models, and accelerating dealership and charging infrastructure rollouts in key markets.
With nearly 200,000 EVs sold in 2025 and a 300,000-unit target for 2026, VinFast is no longer just an ambitious startup from Vietnam.
It is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched electric vehicle makers in the world.