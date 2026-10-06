Petrol-only cars fall below 50% of global new-vehicle sales for first time

Electric vehicle (EV) sales are accelerating, thanks to features, tech, design, and cost that are quite compelling. In 2022, 14.28% of vehicles sold globally were EVs – up from 1.4% five years earlier. In 2023, global EV sales grew by another 31% (it jumped 60% in 2022), such that fully electric or battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 9.5 million out of the 13.6 million EVs sold around the world. As of September 2026, Nikkei reported that petrol cars lost their majority with under 50% of global new-car sales. Twitter | BYD | Geely | Tesla | Nio