Japanese auto giants losing speed: Global sales fall 1.3% in April, Toyota sales drop 3%

Toyota, Nissan drag overall April sales despite Suzuki’s surge in India
TOKYO: Combined global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers fell 1.3% in April from a year earlier to 1,936,042 units, underscoring mounting pressure on Japan’s car industry as Chinese electric vehicle makers gain ground and demand softens in key overseas markets.
The latest monthly data released Thursday by major Japanese manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co., Mazda Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corp, and Mitsubishi Motors highlighted growing challenges facing Japanese automakers in the transition toward electric vehicles and software-driven mobility.
TOP 8: Combined global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers fell 1.3% in April from a year earlier to 1,936,042 units, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.
Industry analysts say the decline reflects a broader structural shift in the global automotive market rather than a temporary slowdown.
Japanese brands, which for decades dominated global auto exports through fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles and hybrid technology, have now taken the backseat to China's innovation-driven and ultra-competitive EV manufacturing sector.
But the rapid rise of Chinese EV manufacturers such as BYD, combined with aggressive electrification strategies from US and European rivals, has intensified competition in markets once considered secure territory for Japanese firms.
The decrease followed a rise in sales a year earlier driven by last-minute demand ahead of sweeping tariff measures introduced by US President Donald Trump's administration and the impact of heightened tensions in the Middle East.
Toyota Motor Corp.'s global vehicle sales fell 3.1%, with its exports bound for the Middle East plunging more than 90% amid the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Jiji Press reported, citing the data.
Nissan Motor Co.'s global sales declined 7.6%, reflecting weak overseas sales, including in China.
By contrast, Suzuki Motor Corp.'s global sales jumped 20.9% on the back of robust demand in India.
According to recent industry assessments by S&P Global Mobility and BloombergNEF, Chinese automakers are expanding rapidly across Southeast Asia, Latin America, Europe, and even parts of the Middle East through lower-priced electric models and vertically integrated battery supply chains.
That has put pressure on Japanese companies that were slower to pivot fully toward battery-electric vehicles.
Toyota — still the world’s largest automaker by volume — has continued emphasizing hybrids while gradually expanding its EV lineup.
Honda and Nissan have accelerated EV investment plans, but analysts say Japanese automakers collectively remain behind Chinese competitors in affordable mass-market EV production.
April’s weaker sales figures also reflected uneven demand across major regions.
Industry reports indicate slowing consumer spending in parts of Asia and Europe, while elevated interest rates in North America continue affecting auto financing costs.
At the same time, intensifying price wars in China — now the world’s largest EV market — have squeezed margins and sales volumes for foreign brands.
Research firm MarkLines noted in a recent report that Japanese automakers are increasingly vulnerable in China, where domestic brands are rapidly capturing market share with lower-cost EVs and advanced in-car software systems.
Several Japanese automakers have already reported sharp sales declines in China over the past year.
Nissan and Honda in particular have faced persistent weakness in the Chinese market, while Toyota has been forced to expand discounts and accelerate local EV development to stay competitive.
Meanwhile, supply chain adjustments and production recalibrations continue to affect output.
Although semiconductor shortages have eased significantly compared with the peak disruptions of 2021 and 2022, automakers remain cautious about inventory levels and manufacturing expansion amid uncertain global demand.
Analysts say another growing concern is profitability.
Many Japanese automakers still rely heavily on internal combustion engine vehicles and hybrids for earnings, even as governments in Europe, China, and parts of North America tighten emissions standards and push for full electrification over the next decade.
That tension is becoming increasingly visible as competitors race to launch lower-cost EVs.
Chinese companies such as BYD, Geely, and SAIC have rapidly expanded production scale and battery manufacturing, allowing them to undercut traditional automakers on pricing.
Tesla has also continued using aggressive price cuts globally to defend market share.
Japanese manufacturers are responding by increasing investments in solid-state batteries, hybrid systems, and strategic alliances.
Toyota has pledged billions of dollars toward next-generation battery development, while Honda and Nissan have expanded partnerships focused on software-defined vehicles and EV platforms.
Still, analysts warn the competitive window is narrowing.
The April sales decline may appear modest numerically, but industry observers say it reflects deeper questions about whether Japan’s auto giants can maintain dominance in an industry increasingly defined by
For decades, Japanese automakers helped define the modern global car market through reliability, fuel efficiency, and manufacturing discipline.
Now, the industry they once led is changing faster than at any point since the rise of mass-market hybrids — and the pressure is beginning to show in the numbers.