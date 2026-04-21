Europe’s EV sales jump 51% as Iran war sends fuel prices soaring

Registrations of battery electric vehicles surge across Europe’s key auto markets
Key auto markets in the continent saw a 51% surge in BEV registrations in March, as the war involving Iran drove gasoline prices to multi-year highs and reshaped consumer choices at the pump.
Data released Monday by research firm New Automotive and trade association E-Mobility Europe showed that more than 224,000 new electric passenger cars were registered in March alone across 15 major markets in the European Union and the European Free Trade Association.
These sales accounted for as much as 22% of all new passenger car registrations in those markets.
EU member states, meanwhile, registered more than 500,000 new electric cars in the first quarter of 2026 — a 33.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the data.
Europe’s five largest car markets — Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland — all recorded BEV growth above 40% year-to-date.
Germany, Europe’s biggest car market, saw a rebound in EV sales following the introduction of new incentives. Around one in four cars registered in March was fully electric — a 42% year-to-date jump.
Italy’s BEV registrations soared by 65% year-to-date, lifting EV market share to 8.6% in March from about 5% at the end of 2025.
France continued to lead among large markets with a 28% BEV share in March, supported by its social leasing scheme and nearly 50% year-to-date growth.
Analysts say energy security, rather than environmental messaging alone, has become the immediate catalyst for the shift in driver behavior.
The pace of adoption seen across major European markets — including countries like Italy and Poland that were slower to start — suggests the transition has entered a new phase.
The data suggests that for many European consumers, the decision to go electric is no longer primarily about climate goals.
It is increasingly about insulating household budgets from volatile fuel prices and reducing dependence on imported oil in a period of geopolitical instability.