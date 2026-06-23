“In summary, we were given our notice in one day,” he said. “We had a town hall where we were informed of immediate termination on November 19. We asked about our notice period, end of service, the legal entitlements. We were not given any clear answer.”

“We were all told that some 190 or 200 of us were getting terminated that day itself, with the next day being our last working day,” said one long-serving employee at Petrofac. “We were told that on Friday we will be paid our salaries up to the 19th and that is it.”

“Due to increasing delays in the supply of materials and assembly works, and consequently failure to meet contractual deadlines in the implementation of the Bottom of the Barrel investment, Orlen Lietuva has decided to terminate the contracts with Petrofac International,” Orlen Group said.

“The main question still remains about the end of service and the notice period,” he added. “I was on a three-month notice period. When I am ready to serve my notice period and the company releases me, they should give me three months’ salary. That is not mentioned yet.”

“The agreed sale of Asset Solutions to CB&I is a strong outcome for the business and for around 3,000 colleagues who are expected to move across on completion," said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business. "After more than two years of restructuring, this CVA is the final step to deliver that outcome, and we are asking creditors to support it so the sale can complete.”

“My end of service benefit I got in full, but that’s just me speaking for myself,” he said. “Most other people, I think, they lost about 5% to 10% of the EOSB in having accepted the 70% as full and final settlement.”

“We got 70% of what they owed us, but then most of us, the critical mass, we decided that 70% was, you know, good enough,” he said. “It’s better we take the one bird in hand rather than strive for two in the bush.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.