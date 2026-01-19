Petrofac stakeholders see "very positive" path for CB&I deal as vote looms

“The agreed sale of Asset Solutions to CB&I is a strong outcome for the business and for around 3,000 colleagues who are expected to move across on completion," said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business. "After more than two years of restructuring, this CVA is the final step to deliver that outcome, and we are asking creditors to support it so the sale can complete.”

Following completion of the sale, CB&I is expected to operate the acquired business through two global divisions. CB&I Asset Solutions will be based in Aberdeen, Scotland, while CB&I Storage Solutions will continue to operate from Texas. Each unit will retain independent accountability within the CB&I structure.

Sources, who asked to be anonymous as the matter is still private, said all stakeholders recognise the combination with CB&I as a positive outcome for the business and that operations at Asset Solutions are continuing normally during the CVA process. The arrangement does not impact trade creditors, employees and several other parties.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.