Former executive David Lufkin pleaded guilty to 14 bribery counts across multiple jurisdictions.

His cooperation provided prosecutors with evidence used directly against Petrofac.

In October 2021, the company admitted seven counts of failing to prevent bribery.

The court imposed more than GBP77 million (Dh370 million) in penalties.

The judgment highlighted corruption as “systemic, serious and grave.”

The conviction shut Petrofac out of major EPC bids in its core markets, cutting off essential revenue streams.