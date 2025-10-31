Why Petrofac collapsed and what it means for Gulf energy projects

Dubai: Petrofac’s collapse into administration was not a sudden blow so much as the final break in a long period of strain. The holding company filed for court-appointed administrators after the termination of a key Dutch offshore wind contract erased any remaining runway for its restructuring plan. The company insists day-to-day operations continue and that only the holding entity is affected. Investors, lenders and governments are now watching what comes next for thousands of employees and for clients across the Middle East that are running multi-billion-dollar gas and infrastructure programmes with Petrofac in the supply chain.