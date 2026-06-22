On May 26, 2026, Petrofac announced the successful completion of the sale of Petrofac Emirates to a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management and Pearlstone Alternative (UK), after all required conditions and approvals were met. Petrofac said Petrofac Emirates, which houses the group’s core Engineering and Construction capability in the UAE, will now operate as a self-sustaining business with no funded debt on its balance sheet and significant growth opportunities. Tareq Kawash has been appointed CEO of Petrofac Emirates, bringing more than 30 years of international EPC leadership experience to the role, while Afonso Reis e Sousa will step down as Petrofac Group CFO following completion of the sale of the group’s two principal divisions.