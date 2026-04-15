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UAE court awards Dh251,000 to ex-employee after dismissal

Court orders company to pay worker's final settlement after employment termination ruling

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Court rules in favour of ex-employee, ordering company to pay his unsettled dues
Court rules in favour of ex-employee, ordering company to pay his unsettled dues
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The Abu Dhabi labour court has ordered a company to pay Dh251,461 to a former employee who was dismissed after more than 13 years of continuous service without receiving his full entitlements.

The Court of First Instance ruled in favour of the employee, who filed a case after first pursuing a complaint through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

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The plaintiff said he had worked for the company since 2012 in a salaried role, earning a basic monthly wage of Dh7,500 and a total salary of Dh15,700, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.  He told the court that he was dismissed without being paid outstanding dues, including delayed wages, end-of-service benefits, annual leave allowance and notice compensation.

In his claim, the employee initially sought more than Dh309,000 in unpaid salaries, Dh15,700 in notice pay, Dh87,832 in end-of-service gratuity and Dh8,250 in annual leave compensation, in addition to legal costs.

The court ultimately awarded Dh251,461, ordering the company to settle the employee’s dues following the termination of his employment.

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