Petrofac Abu Dhabi sale: What the deal means for UAE projects, jobs, growth

Dubai: Petrofac’s agreement to sell its Abu Dhabi-based engineering and construction business, Petrofac Emirates, comes as part of a wider restructuring, with the group continuing to keep its existing contracts .

Petrofac said the transaction will establish Petrofac Emirates as “a strong, self-sustaining company with no funded debt on its balance sheet and substantial growth opportunities.” Kawash added the business is “well positioned for future success in our home market as well as in the wider MENA region.”

James Bennett, joint administrator of Petrofac Limited, said the process “supports a smooth transition for customers, suppliers and employees.” Company statements point to continuity of operations across ongoing UAE projects, though no details were given on employment outcomes.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, centres on Petrofac Emirates, which the company said “encompasses Petrofac's core Engineering & Construction (E&C) capability, including the E&C execution teams in the UAE, Chennai and Mumbai.”

The group continues to hold projects in the UAE linked to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and its subsidiaries, including Adnoc Gas’s Rich Gas Development project, the Ruwais LNG scheme, and Adnoc’s Habshan carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project and Habshan Complex.

Petrofac’s UAE presence spans two centres: Petrofac Emirates in Abu Dhabi, described as its core E&C capability, and Petrofac International Limited (PIL) in Sharjah. The company said in late 2025 it had sought to place the Sharjah-based PIL into administration as part of the restructuring.

The March 17 agreement follows months of creditor negotiations and legal challenges. Petrofac said the Petrofac Emirates deal “gives the business a clear route forward under new ownership,” following “many months’ work.”

The CVA was approved on January 30, with “99% of creditors voting and 86% by value of claims” in favour. Petrofac said the CB&I transaction would secure “a positive future for the business and its 3,000 employees.”

Petrofac said last week a UK court rejected a challenge by HM Revenue and Customs to the CVA, which is “a required condition for the sale of the Asset Solutions business to CB&I.” The company said it intends to complete that sale “in the shortest possible timeframe.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.