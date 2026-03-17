EV charging breakthrough: 97% in 9 minutes, 258 ultra-fast stalls

Shell drops biggest high-speed charging mega-hub — with 258 chargers, fuel-terminal scale
While Western oil majors and think tanks are still “studying” if EVs have a future, Shell teamed up with BYD in Shenzhen and built something insane.
This isn’t a few plugs behind a supermarket.
It's a 2.5 km-from-airport super-hub with 258 ultra-fast chargers, rooftop solar pumping out 300,000 kWh/year, and capacity for 3,300 EVs per day.
It has a cafe, lounge, convenience store and dedicated space for professional drivers.
While a typical Western oil-company charging site has 10–20 stalls, this one has 258 — and it already won “Best EV Hub in the World 2025”.
China is scaling batteries, solar, wind, and charging at a breakneck pace. Even legacy oil players there are pivoting hard because the physics has been simplified, making the math more obvious: electrify everything, reduce oil dependence, slash emissions, and own the future of transport.
A mega charging hub like this one is no longer hype, it’s happening at fuel-terminal scale, turning EV hesitation into a distant memory.
Now BYD's lightning-fast charger has just turned charging into a five-minute affair to reach 70%.
For a "full tank" of up to 97%, it's nine minutes flat.
And that beast now gives you over 1,000 km of range on a single charge. Result: this electric eye-candy flash-charger cuts off long queues.
This quick-charge drive not only curbs range anxiety, but deletes long charging stops in the real-world.
BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery 2.0 teamed up with a monster 1,500 kW “flash” charger that can ably handle cold weather (97% in about 12 minutes at -30°C).
BYD is out here remaking traditional petrol stations, and is reportedly building 20,000 of these lightning stations across China by the end of 2026, with global plans already cooking.
It may take some time for this to roll out across the world at scale. But once it does, road trips could literally include a bathroom break that’s longer than the recharge.
BYD didn’t just improve EVs — they made them feel like the future already arrived and brought snacks.
And the future is already parked in Shenzhen with solar canopies glowing and 3,300 cars charging daily.