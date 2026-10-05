Al Muhairbi added: “Compliance with regulatory, technical and safety standards remains a primary responsibility for all entities within the petroleum products trading sector. This requires companies to maintain the validity of all necessary licenses and permits, ensuring that facilities and transport methods strictly adhere to approved requirements. It also requires proper implementation of operations, maintenance and safety procedures aligned with defined requirements, along with maintenance of relevant records and documentation. Ultimately, this approach enhances operational safety, mitigates risks, and actively protects personnel, facilities, and the environment.”