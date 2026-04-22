Dubai in talks to expand fuel stations to ease congestion, improve traffic flow

The meeting was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the council and attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the council, and council members Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Hussain Lootah, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP); and Muna Alosaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.