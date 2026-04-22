Dubai in talks to expand fuel stations to ease congestion, improve traffic flow

Plan targets smoother vehicle movement, safer fueling, and reduced congestion at stations
Dubai: Dubai is in talks to expand its network of retail fuel outlets to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow at filling stations.
The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviewed the plan during its 93rd meeting, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
The strategy focuses on increasing station capacity and optimizing vehicle movement to cut wait times and ease pressure on high-traffic locations.
Officials also discussed measures to strengthen safety standards across fuelling operations. Emirates National Oil Company will play a central role in implementing these improvements.
Alongside fuel infrastructure, the council reviewed broader initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, including the use of artificial intelligence in energy systems led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.
The expansion aligns with wider efforts to improve urban mobility while supporting Dubai’s long-term energy and infrastructure planning.
The meeting was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the council and attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the council, and council members Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Hussain Lootah, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP); and Muna Alosaimi, CEO of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).