Specialised outlet aims to reflect Dubai's global leadership and future economic vision
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has approved the launch of Dubai Business, a new media platform under Dubai Media Incorporated aimed at delivering a modern approach to business journalism that reflects the emirate's global ambitions and economic leadership.
The platform will focus on telling Dubai's economic story through data, achievements and investment opportunities, providing comprehensive coverage of the emirate's business landscape and reinforcing its position as a global centre for trade, finance and innovation.
The platform was approved during a meeting of the Dubai Media Council, where Sheikh Ahmed said the new platform would support a media model that keeps pace with Dubai's rapid economic transformation while showcasing the city's competitiveness and future growth.
In a post on X, Sheikh Ahmed said: "We approved the launch of Dubai Business, a new media platform under Dubai Media Incorporated. The platform reflects Dubai's ambitions and global leadership, delivering a new approach to business media that tells the story of the city's economy through data, achievements and opportunities."
He added: "Dubai continues to shape the future, with its media serving as a key partner in this journey."