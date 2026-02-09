World’s largest international airline reveals most popular destinations for families
Dubai: Want a cheaper Emirates flight ticket? The Dubai carrier says travellers who plan months in advance are most likely to secure better value.
The airline, fresh from its busiest January for family travel bookings, says the majority of passengers flying Economy are locking in seats months before departure rather than waiting for last-minute deals.
More than 65 per cent of group bookings were made at least three months before travel, while over 65 per cent of families booked at least two months in advance. That early demand helped Emirates fill aircraft even before the peak holiday seasons began.
Economy Class remains the powerhouse of Emirates’ business, the airline said.
In 2025, 84 per cent of all bookings across the network were for Economy, and families and groups made up nearly two-thirds of travellers in the cabin. Most people flying the airline are presumed to be price-sensitive leisure passengers seeking reliability, comfort, and extras bundled into the ticket.
January has become one of the most important months of the year for ticket sales as residents plan around school calendars.
The most popular destinations for families included Dubai, Bangkok, Jeddah, Malé and Mauritius, while groups leaned toward Dubai, Jeddah, Medina, Istanbul and Rome.
With the UAE declaring 2026 the Year of the Family, Emirates expects booking waves to mirror spring and summer breaks, with another spike likely later in the year.
Unlike many carriers that charge separately for add-ons, Emirates builds much of the experience into the base fare.
Passengers receive meals, drinks, entertainment screens, and baggage allowance as standard. On newer jets such as the Airbus A350, customers get large 4K screens, in-seat charging and higher ceilings designed to make cabins feel roomier.
Many aircraft have already gone through Emirates’ $5 billion cabin refurbishment programme, which includes new seating, refreshed interiors and upgraded technology.
The work is part of a broader fleet investment drive aimed at keeping the airline competitive while it waits for new aircraft deliveries.
With aircraft being upgraded, demand staying strong, and families planning trips earlier, Emirates expects another busy year. If the January pattern is any guide, the travellers who move first may continue to be the ones who save the most.
