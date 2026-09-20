New services bring carrier’s direct European destinations to three
Dubai: Syrian Airlines is expanding its direct European network with new flights to Copenhagen and Vienna from September 21 and 22 respectively, bringing the carrier’s European destinations to three alongside Amsterdam.
Omar Al Hosari, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said the new routes were part of plans to develop the national carrier’s network and strengthen direct air links between Syria and Europe.
Flights to Copenhagen will begin on Monday, September 21, followed by services to Vienna on Tuesday, September 22.
Al Hosari said the two destinations would provide passengers with more travel options, particularly Syrians living in Europe, while reducing reliance on connecting flights and helping cut journey times and associated costs.
He said launching any new international destination required the completion of regulatory and operational procedures, including securing approvals and coordinating with aviation authorities and airports.
Technical and commercial arrangements, as well as ground handling and other services, must also be completed to ensure the routes are ready for sustained operations.
Al Hosari said work was continuing to add further European and regional destinations to Syrian Airlines’ network.
Additional routes will be announced gradually once the regulatory and operational requirements for each destination have been completed, he added.