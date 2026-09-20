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Syrian Airlines expands European network with direct flights to Copenhagen, Vienna

New services bring carrier’s direct European destinations to three

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Syrian Airlines will begin operating flights to Copenhagen on Monday, September 21, and to Vienna on Tuesday, September 22.
Syrian Airlines will begin operating flights to Copenhagen on Monday, September 21, and to Vienna on Tuesday, September 22.
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Dubai: Syrian Airlines is expanding its direct European network with new flights to Copenhagen and Vienna from September 21 and 22 respectively, bringing the carrier’s European destinations to three alongside Amsterdam.

Omar Al Hosari, President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said the new routes were part of plans to develop the national carrier’s network and strengthen direct air links between Syria and Europe.

Flights to Copenhagen will begin on Monday, September 21, followed by services to Vienna on Tuesday, September 22.

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Al Hosari said the two destinations would provide passengers with more travel options, particularly Syrians living in Europe, while reducing reliance on connecting flights and helping cut journey times and associated costs.

He said launching any new international destination required the completion of regulatory and operational procedures, including securing approvals and coordinating with aviation authorities and airports.

Technical and commercial arrangements, as well as ground handling and other services, must also be completed to ensure the routes are ready for sustained operations.

Al Hosari said work was continuing to add further European and regional destinations to Syrian Airlines’ network.

Additional routes will be announced gradually once the regulatory and operational requirements for each destination have been completed, he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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