Planning a Dubai trip? Philippine Airlines lets eligible travellers change dates for free

Travellers can change their flight date once without rebooking fee, subject to conditions
Dubai: Planning a trip to Dubai just got a little more flexible for eligible Philippine Airlines (PAL) passengers.
Flag carrier PAL is offering travellers the option to change their flight date once without paying a rebooking fee, giving passengers more flexibility if their work schedule or travel plans change.
The offer is available for eligible bookings on PAL flights from Manila to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh.
Passengers must request the date change at least 15 days before their scheduled departure.
The free rebooking offer is available until November 15, 2026.
The offer covers one flight-date change. However, travellers may still have to pay any applicable fare difference, while ticket validity rules and other conditions may also apply.
The offer comes as PAL has resumed its nonstop Manila to Dubai service, giving travellers a direct connection between the Philippines and the UAE.
Flights have resumed on October 2 and currently operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
The free first rebooking offer does not apply to every PAL ticket.
In particular, tickets purchased during PAL’s major promotional fare and seat sale campaigns are excluded from the offer.
Travellers should also check their individual fare conditions before requesting a change, as fare differences and other restrictions may apply.
For Filipinos travelling to the UAE, plans can sometimes change because of work schedules, leave approvals, or personal commitments.
PAL’s offer gives eligible passengers the option to book their trip in advance while having some flexibility if they later need to move their travel date.
“Through initiatives that respond to customers’ evolving travel needs, PAL continues to connect people and the Philippines to the world, always with care,” said the flag carrier.