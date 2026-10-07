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Planning a Dubai trip? Philippine Airlines lets eligible travellers change dates for free

Travellers can change their flight date once without rebooking fee, subject to conditions

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is giving travellers greater flexibility when planning their journeys to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh through its ongoing Free First Rebooking promo
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is giving travellers greater flexibility when planning their journeys to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh through its ongoing Free First Rebooking promo
Reuters

Dubai: Planning a trip to Dubai just got a little more flexible for eligible Philippine Airlines (PAL) passengers.

Flag carrier PAL is offering travellers the option to change their flight date once without paying a rebooking fee, giving passengers more flexibility if their work schedule or travel plans change.

The offer is available for eligible bookings on PAL flights from Manila to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh.

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When can travellers change their flight

Passengers must request the date change at least 15 days before their scheduled departure.

The free rebooking offer is available until November 15, 2026.

The offer covers one flight-date change. However, travellers may still have to pay any applicable fare difference, while ticket validity rules and other conditions may also apply.

PAL’s Manila–Dubai flights are back

The offer comes as PAL has resumed its nonstop Manila to Dubai service, giving travellers a direct connection between the Philippines and the UAE.

Flights have resumed on October 2 and currently operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Who is eligible

The free first rebooking offer does not apply to every PAL ticket.

In particular, tickets purchased during PAL’s major promotional fare and seat sale campaigns are excluded from the offer.

Travellers should also check their individual fare conditions before requesting a change, as fare differences and other restrictions may apply.

Why the offer matters

For Filipinos travelling to the UAE, plans can sometimes change because of work schedules, leave approvals, or personal commitments.

PAL’s offer gives eligible passengers the option to book their trip in advance while having some flexibility if they later need to move their travel date.

“Through initiatives that respond to customers’ evolving travel needs, PAL continues to connect people and the Philippines to the world, always with care,” said the flag carrier.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEDubaiPhilippinesAviation

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