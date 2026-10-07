Planning a Dubai trip? Philippine Airlines lets eligible travellers change dates for free

The offer is available for eligible bookings on PAL flights from Manila to Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh.

Flag carrier PAL is offering travellers the option to change their flight date once without paying a rebooking fee, giving passengers more flexibility if their work schedule or travel plans change.

The offer covers one flight-date change. However, travellers may still have to pay any applicable fare difference, while ticket validity rules and other conditions may also apply.

Flights have resumed on October 2 and currently operate four times a week, every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The offer comes as PAL has resumed its nonstop Manila to Dubai service, giving travellers a direct connection between the Philippines and the UAE.

Travellers should also check their individual fare conditions before requesting a change, as fare differences and other restrictions may apply.

In particular, tickets purchased during PAL’s major promotional fare and seat sale campaigns are excluded from the offer.

“Through initiatives that respond to customers’ evolving travel needs, PAL continues to connect people and the Philippines to the world, always with care,” said the flag carrier.

PAL’s offer gives eligible passengers the option to book their trip in advance while having some flexibility if they later need to move their travel date.

For Filipinos travelling to the UAE, plans can sometimes change because of work schedules, leave approvals, or personal commitments.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.