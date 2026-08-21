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Philippine Airlines announces week-long seat sale with deals on domestic, international routes

Special fares, added savings, and instalment options for eligible domestic bookings

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Philippine Airlines is bringing back its Ultimate Seat Sale for one week, with more in store beyond discounted fares
Philippine Airlines is bringing back its Ultimate Seat Sale for one week, with more in store beyond discounted fares
PAL

Dubai: Philippine Airlines (PAL) is bringing back its “Ultimate Seat Sale,” giving travellers seven days to book special deals on domestic and international routes.

The promotion runs from August 24 to 30, with the airline set to reveal the full range of fares and offers when the sale begins.

For travellers planning a holiday, the promotion could offer an opportunity to secure a flight at a special rate.

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More savings to come

In a statement, PAL has noted that the promotion will go beyond discounted airfares, with additional savings opportunities and added-value offers to be unveiled online during the booking period.

The airline has encouraged travellers to stay tuned as further details are released throughout the week-long sale.

The full offer will include details on applicable fares, travel periods, discounts, and other highlights.

Instalment payments 

Travellers booking eligible domestic flights will also have access to instalment payment options through participating credit card partners.

This gives eligible customers another way to manage the cost of their travel, subject to the conditions set by the participating card providers.

Where to check the offers

PAL will publish updates and sale information through its official website, mobile application, and social media pages.

Travellers should check these channels for the applicable fares and booking conditions, as the airline has not released the complete offer ahead of the sale.

PAL’s network

PAL is the Philippines’ flag carrier and its only full-service network airline. It operates scheduled nonstop services from hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao.

Its network covers 32 destinations in the Philippines and 40 destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.

With the Ultimate Seat Sale limited to one week, travellers interested in the promotion can start checking PAL’s channels from August 24 as the airline unveils the offers.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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