PAL to resume Manila-Dubai flights after months-long Middle East suspension

Flag-carrier will restore its nonstop Manila-Dubai service on October 2
Manila: Philippine Airlines (PAL) will resume nonstop flights between Manila and Dubai on October 2, ending a months-long suspension of the key route as the flag carrier gradually restores its Middle East operations.
PAL said the Manila-Dubai-Manila service will initially operate four times a week — every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — following what it described as recent developments in the Middle East.
The return is significant for Filipinos travelling between the Philippines and the UAE, including overseas Filipino workers, families, business travellers, tourists and cargo customers.
Dubai is also a major connecting hub for destinations across the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
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PAL's October 2, 2026 restart restores a direct Manila-Dubai link after more than seven months of disruption caused by the regional security crisis. The airline is starting cautiously with four weekly flights while keeping open the possibility of a return to daily service as operating conditions permit.
PAL's Manila-Dubai service was initially disrupted on February 28 and March 1, after the escalation of the Middle East conflict and restrictions affecting regional airspace and airport operations.
On February 28, PAL cancelled PR659, the Dubai-Manila service.
The following day, both PR658 and PR659 — the Manila-Dubai-Manila pair — were cancelled.
A Manila-Dubai flight that had already departed also returned to Manila. PAL cited restrictions in flight operations at the affected Middle East stations.
The suspension was subsequently extended as the security situation deteriorated and airspace conditions remained unpredictable.
By March 13, PAL had cancelled its Dubai services through March 28, with a PAL executive saying security assessments indicated that operating flights to Dubai remained extremely risky.
PAL later extended the suspension through April 30, citing security conditions and operational uncertainties in regional airspace and airport operations.
In May, the airline extended the Dubai suspension again, this time until August 2.
The route ultimately remained suspended until the planned October 2 restart.
PAL's returning schedule is:
PR 658 Manila-Dubai: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; departs Manila at 12:50pm and arrives in Dubai at 6pm.
PR 659 Dubai-Manila: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; departs Dubai at 7:45pm and arrives in Manila at 9:10am the following day.
PAL said it intends to progressively increase frequencies to daily service, subject to operational considerations.
That means the October schedule should not necessarily be viewed as the final frequency for the route.
Ahead of the restart, PAL held a one-day flash sale on September 23, offering 50% off base fares on Dubai flights using the promo code PALDXB50 through its website and mobile app.
The airline has also advertised an introductory all-in round-trip fare from $650, subject to terms and availability.
The September 23 flash sale has ended, but the $650 introductory fare was announced as a limited-period offer.
The Manila-Dubai route is one of the most important direct air links between the Philippines and the UAE.
Its suspension forced passengers to consider alternative airlines and connecting routes while PAL continued to assess the security environment.
The resumption also comes as other carriers gradually adjust their Middle East schedules, although airlines continue to monitor regional security conditions and airspace restrictions. PAL has stressed that its operations remain subject to those conditions.
PAL has separately restored its Manila-Doha service, while the airline had already resumed Manila-Riyadh flights in April following an earlier Middle East suspension.
PAL is advising passengers to confirm their booking and flight status before going to the airport, as schedules can change depending on operational and security conditions.
Passengers should use PAL's official booking and flight-status channels to verify their individual itinerary rather than relying solely on published schedules.
The airline said it continues to monitor the regional situation and will restore additional capacity as conditions allow.
Oct. 2 — planned Manila-Dubai restart
4 — initial flights per week
7 — days a week PAL plans to eventually operate, subject to conditions
$650 — announced introductory all-in round-trip fare
50% — base-fare discount offered in PAL's September 23 flash sale
PR658/659 — Manila-Dubai-Manila flight numbers