Durban is a draw in its own right. Its summer calendar includes festivals, gigs, beachfront fireworks and cultural and heritage events, and 1.2 million visitors travelled to the city over last year’s festive period. Emirates says the extra capacity supports the city’s inbound tourism goals, particularly from markets covered by South Africa’s Electronic Travel Authorisation, such as India, China, Indonesia and Mexico. Travellers from Europe and other Northern Hemisphere markets can also route through Dubai to reach Durban’s summer.