Dubai: flydubai has officially resumed its entire flight schedule operating from both Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport, the airline confirmed today.

After a period of reduced operations, the airline is now back to full service, focusing on assisting passengers whose travel arrangements were disrupted during the operational downtime.

In an effort to streamline the recovery process, flydubai has reached out to passengers with cancelled bookings who booked directly through its website, offering them options to either refund their tickets or rebook their flights. These passengers have been notified via email regarding how to proceed.

For customers who made reservations through travel agencies, flydubai advises them to get in touch with their respective agents to explore similar options for refunds or rebooking.

Additionally, flydubai emphasized the importance of checking the latest flight statuses directly on their website, flydubai.com. The airline also recommends updating contact information through the 'Manage Booking' section on their website and checking in online prior to heading to the airport.