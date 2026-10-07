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Etihad to increase Abu Dhabi-Damascus flights to daily service from November 14

Airline raises Damascus frequency from four to seven weekly flights amid strong demand

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Etihad Airways boosts Abu Dhabi-Damascus route to daily flights from November 14, offering greater flexibility and global connections for travellers.
Etihad Airways boosts Abu Dhabi-Damascus route to daily flights from November 14, offering greater flexibility and global connections for travellers.

Dubai: Etihad Airways will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus to a daily service from November 14, raising frequencies from four to seven a week following strong demand on the route.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the expanded schedule would give passengers greater flexibility and strengthen connections between Syria and destinations across its global network through the UAE capital.

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Travellers from Syria will be able to connect through Abu Dhabi to destinations ranging from Muscat and the Maldives to North America, including Toronto, New York and Charlotte, as well as Calgary, which joins Etihad's network on October 25.

The airline said demand for its Damascus service had been strong since flights began in June, with the route serving families, business travellers and passengers connecting onwards through Abu Dhabi.

The move to daily flights will also provide greater flexibility for Syrians living and working in the UAE, allowing them to plan trips home around family occasions and long weekends.

Arik De, Etihad Airways' Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the response to the Damascus service had exceeded expectations.

“We've been delighted by the response to our Damascus service since the very first flight, so moving to daily flights was the natural next step,” De said.

He added that the expanded service would bring the Syrian capital closer to travellers in the UAE while strengthening Damascus as another connecting destination within Etihad's network.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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