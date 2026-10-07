Airline raises Damascus frequency from four to seven weekly flights amid strong demand
Dubai: Etihad Airways will increase flights between Abu Dhabi and Damascus to a daily service from November 14, raising frequencies from four to seven a week following strong demand on the route.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the expanded schedule would give passengers greater flexibility and strengthen connections between Syria and destinations across its global network through the UAE capital.
Travellers from Syria will be able to connect through Abu Dhabi to destinations ranging from Muscat and the Maldives to North America, including Toronto, New York and Charlotte, as well as Calgary, which joins Etihad's network on October 25.
The airline said demand for its Damascus service had been strong since flights began in June, with the route serving families, business travellers and passengers connecting onwards through Abu Dhabi.
The move to daily flights will also provide greater flexibility for Syrians living and working in the UAE, allowing them to plan trips home around family occasions and long weekends.
Arik De, Etihad Airways' Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said the response to the Damascus service had exceeded expectations.
“We've been delighted by the response to our Damascus service since the very first flight, so moving to daily flights was the natural next step,” De said.
He added that the expanded service would bring the Syrian capital closer to travellers in the UAE while strengthening Damascus as another connecting destination within Etihad's network.