Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, has ranked among the most on-time airlines in the Middle East and one of the most punctual carriers worldwide. In the first half of 2023, Etihad achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83.4 per cent, the airline announced Monday.
According to global aviation analytics group OAG’s Punctuality League ratings for July, Etihad is one of the few airlines in the Middle East that consistently operates above 80 per cent on-time arrival performance and maintains one of the lowest cancellation rates worldwide. OAG defines on-time performance as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time – a standard measure within the airline industry.
Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “This half-year result is an important milestone for Etihad Airways and a testament to the airline’s commitment to consistently deliver reliable operations while exploring further innovative solutions to enhance it.”
He added, “Four million passengers will fly with Etihad over the summer months via its home base, Abu Dhabi International Airport, a strong partner that underpins the airline’s successful operations. Guests can expect a reliable flight schedule coupled with an award-winning service.”