Dubai: Etihad Airways has announced the reintroduction of its A380s on select frequencies between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and London Heathrow (LHR) starting July 25, 2023.
In a statement on its website, Etihad said, “Yes, the A380 is back, and you can now enjoy daily flights from London to Abu Dhabi. Start planning your next action-packed adventure and book today.”
The reintroduction of the A380 will enable the airline to increase frequencies on existing routes and also facilitate the launch of new destinations. By deploying the A380 to London Heathrow, Etihad will free up capacity for these expansions.
To support the return of the A380, the airline will also introduce five smaller A320 aircraft, as previously announced. These A320s will complement the A380s and enhance Etihad’s overall fleet capabilities.