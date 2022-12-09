Etihad Airways will reintroduce four of its A380s from the summer of 2023, the airline said on Friday.
The aircraft would operate to London Heathrow, freeing up capacity for increased frequencies on existing routes and the launch of new destinations.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “It is wonderful to announce the return of this splendid aircraft. The A380’s reintroduction provides a further boost to Etihad’s capacity into the key UK market, with a knock-on effect for the wider GCC and Indian subcontinent that will bring more visitors to the city of Abu Dhabi.”
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO, Etihad Airways, said: “We know this will be welcomed by our guests who love Etihad’s incredible A380 and its award-winning cabins. We have decided the time is right to return some of our A380s into the fleet to satisfy the demand which has made them financially viable once more. We look forward to welcoming our guests again on board this remarkable aircraft.”
The A380's return will be supported by the addition of five of their smaller A320 siblings.