Decisions to take effect in 48 hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Dubai Airport. Image Credit: Dubai Airports

The National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management and the Civil Aviation Authority have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision, which is subject to re-assessment, will take effect in 48 hours.

In a statement, the CAA said cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempt, taking into consideration all the precautionary measures adopted as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.