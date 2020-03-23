Shoppers at the Dubai Mall Image Credit: Gulf News

The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls for a renewable period of two weeks. However, hypermarkets and pharmacies in the malls will remain open.

In a statement early Monday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management said the decision, which excludes dealing with wholesalers, will come into force in 48 hours, will be subject to re-assessment.

Grocery stores and those selling fish and vegetables and pharmacies are excluded, subject to review and evaluation.