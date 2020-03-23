Only leave your home for an emergency or for work, says Ministry of Interior

Street cleaning gets underway in Dubai Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

The Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis Management called on UAE citizens, residents and visitors to not leave their homes except in emergencies.

The public are urged to abide by instructions issued by health and security authorities.

The ministry and the authority also called on the public to stick to precautionary measures, notably avoiding social gatherings, and abide by the social distancing rule.

People are urged not to visit hospitals or medical clinics except for emergencies.

People are urged to stay at home and not to leave, except for emergency or work.

Instructions regarding the use of public transportation and taxis will be issued later.