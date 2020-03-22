A gym. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: As part of the country-level precautionary measures taken to stem the transmission of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has sent a circular directing all health clubs, fitness centres, and bodybuilding halls across the emirate to temporarily suspend operations until end of March.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADDED, said the new decision is part of the additional steps taken by the government of Abu Dhabi to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.