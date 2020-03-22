Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Police here arrested a beach-goer for publishing a video showing himself looking careless and not following instructions while a police patrol team were asking people to clear the area as a precautionary measure amidst efforts to contain COVID-19.

According to Dubai police, the European man ignored the instructions by police patrol to leave the beach after concerned authorities ordered closure of beaches across the UAE.

The video showed the man on the beach mocking the safety instructions. He posted the video on Instagram.

Dubai police warned the public about breaking the laws and instructions, saying that legal action will be taken against violators.